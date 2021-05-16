IPL 2021: Jos Buttler Picks his All-time IPL XI, India All-rounder Misses Out

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler has been sensational in the IPL ever since he made his debut in the league in 2016. After playing for Mumbai Indians for a couple of seasons, he was then bagged by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction in 2018. There too, he became one of the stalwarts of the team, playing many crucial knocks for the team.

Buttler has seen the world of IPL rather closely. The 30-year-old picked an all-time XI of the tournament. He made some interesting picks, while missing out on a few notable names. He chose himself, along with Rohit Sharma as the openers. He certainly justifies the role as he has amassed over 1968 runs in 64 innings in the IPL, at a strike-rate of over 150.

Coming to the middle-order, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni made the cut, without any surprise. Kohli is the highest run-getter in the tournament’s history while de Villiers has over 5000 runs. While picking Dhoni, Buttler said that he idolizes him, on Cricbuzz Plus.

As far as the all-rounders are concerned, he picked Keiron Pollard and Ravindra Jadeja in the team. Both of them are hard-hitters of the ball, gun fielders and are good bowlers too.

Buttler ended his XI with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Lasith Malinga. Harbhajan Singh too made it to the team. The latter is one of the most successful IPL bowler in the history of the tournament. One of the few surprising exclusions were that of Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina.

Jos Buttler’s all-time IPL XI: Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (WK), Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 was suspended midway due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in India. All the foreign players were rushed out of the country and sent either home or to safer destinations before they could travel back home. There were a few positive cases in some IPL teams as well.

