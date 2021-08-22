IPL 2021: Jos Buttler to Pat Cummins - List of Players Set to Miss UAE Leg of Tournament

The resumption of the Indian Premier League in United Arab Emirates is less than a month away. Teams are gradually beginning to assemble in UAE, preparing for the second half of the season which was paused after growing COVID-19 cases inside teams in May. Most overseas players are expected to be available for the tournament, even though the final confirmation is not yet in for many teams/franchises.

Here’s a list of players who are unavailable for the UAE leg.

Jos Buttler

The Rajasthan Royals and England wicketkeeper-batsman will miss the tournament due to the birth of his second child. The franchise has signed Glenn Phillips as his replacement.

Jofra Archer

A recurring elbow injury has ruled Archer out of action for the rest of this year.

Adam Zampa

The Royal Challengers Bangalore legspinner will miss the tournament. RCB have replaced him with Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga.

Daniel Sams

The RCB left-arm pacer is not available either. The franchise replaced him with Dushmantha Chameera from Sri Lanka.

Kane Richardson

Another RCB pacer who will miss out.

Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleign

The New Zealand batsman and pacer will miss the tournament due to national assignments. Singapore’s Tim David has been picked as a replacement.

Pat Cummins

The Kolkata Knight Riders will miss due to personal reasons.

Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson

The Australian pacers will leave a void in the Punjab Kings camp. Meredith has a side strain. PBKS have picked Nathan Ellis as a replacement.

