IPL 2021: Jos Buttler's Century Sets Up RR's Big Win Over Hapless and Confused SRH

A maiden T20 century from Jos Buttler set up Rajasthan Royals’s convincing 55-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Buttler smacked 124 off 64 that powered RR to 220 for 3 in 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth target of 221, Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris took three wickets each as SRH were restricted to 165 for eight wickets in 20 overs.

Put in to bat first, RR lost Yashavi Jaiswal lbw to Rashid Khan early. However, Buttler’s second-wicket partnership with captain Sanju Samson – 150 runs off 88 balls with Samson scoring 48 off 33 – drove RR.

SRH missed a chance early to remove Buttler. Rashid Khan hit Buttler’s pad with the batsman trying to reverse sweep, but the umpire turned down the lbw appeal. SRH didn’t have a review remaining either, as they had burnt theirs in an appeal against Jaiswal.

That proved to be very costly as Buttler made use of the reprieve. He struggled to get going initially, taking 37 balls for his first 42 runs. From there, though, he kicked on to punish SRH’s hapless bowling.

SRH went for the kill early, bowling out Rashid Khan as early as the 11th over, the earliest he has finished a spell in the IPL. But once Buttler and Samson saw him out, there was plenty of runs on the offer.

Samson fell to Vijay Shankar looking to attack in the 17th over, after which Buttler got his ton, off 56 balls. He then smashed Sandeep Sharma around in a 24-run 19th over before falling to him in the last ball.

By then, he had done more than enough damage.

SRH went in with a new opening pair in Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey, with David Warner being axed. The duo started well, adding 57 in the Power Play. However, the first ball after the Power Play triggered a turnaround and Mustafizur Rahman bowled Pandey for 31 off 20.

SRH’s only hope was a big one from Jonny Bairstow, but that wasn’t to be. He fell in the next over, looking to attack Rahul Tewatia unsuccessfully. He was caught at long on.

Kane Williamson struggled, Vijay Shankar failed to take the opportunity and Kedar Jadhav couldn’t get going. Mustafizur and Chris Morris kept getting wickets at regular intervals to end SRH’s chances.

SRH are firmly at the bottom of the table after the loss.

Brief scores: RR 220/3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 124, Sanju Samson 48; Rashid Khan 1/24) vs SRH 165/8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 31, Jonny Bairstow 30; Mustafizur Rahman 3/20, Chris Morris 3/29)

