IPL 2021: Jos Buttler's Maiden T20 Hundred Keeps Rajasthan Royals In The Hunt
Jos Buttler smashed his maiden T20 hundred as his magnificent 124 off just 64 deliveries helped the Royals post a total in excess of 200 and beat the Sunrisers by 55 runs in Delhi.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 6:56 AM IST
It was a must-win match for the Rajasthan Royals and they needed one of their top three to fire big-time. After failing to convert his starts into match-defining performances in the season, England’s limited-overs’ star Jos Buttler took the onus upon himself and blasted a magnificent 124 off just 64 deliveries thereby leading his franchise to a 55-run victory against the Sunrisers in Delhi.
Buttler did not score many in the first couple of matches but top-scored for the Royals with 49 off 35 deliveries in an otherwise poor batting display by the team against the Super Kings. He again registered two single-digit scores before scoring a measured 41 off 32 deliveries against the Mumbai Indians – not good enough as the target of 171 was easily chased down by the five-time champions. Six matches – three starts but no significant match-defining performance and three other single-digit failures – Buttler was not at his best yet in the competition.
IPL 2021: Jos Buttler’s Century Sets Up RR’s Big Win Over Hapless and Confused SRH
Till the clash against the Sunrisers!
Buttler started cautiously scoring a run-a-ball 17 in the powerplay but then changed gears. He still let skipper Sanju Samson play aggressor till the end of the 12th over – the Royals had reached a total of 94 with Buttler unbeaten on 42 off 37 balls while Samson was undefeated on 32 off 22. The England superstar then went into top gear from over number 13 and did not look back. He blasted as many as 7 fours and as many sixes in the next seven overs before he was dismissed at the end of the 19th for a masterclass 124 off 64 deliveries – an innings that included 11 fours and 8 sixes.
Buttler’s stunning acceleration was the standout feature of his innings. From a strike rate of 113.51 for the first 37 deliveries he faced, his scoring rate rose to a staggering 304 as he hammered 82 off the last 27 deliveries. It was carnage at its best as Buttler tore into the SRH bowling. He was particularly severe on Mohammad Nabi who he smashed for 20 in the 15th over and Sandeep Sharma who was taken apart for 22 runs in the 19th.
Buttler dominated the second-wicket partnership with Sanju Samson scoring 94 off 49 deliveries in the 150-run stand – a feat not achieved by many when the RR skipper is at the other end.
It was Buttler’s maiden hundred in T20 cricket to go with his 46 fifties. He has an aggregate of 6753 runs in 260 innings at an average of 31.55 and strike rate of 145.06 – this ability to score big runs at a high scoring rate make him one of the most dangerous batsmen in 20-20 cricket.
IPL 2021: ‘David Warner ‘Shocked and Disappointed’ to Lose SRH Captaincy’ – Tom Moody
Buttler has an excellent record in the IPL – he has an aggregate of 1968 runs in 65 matches at an average of 35.14 and strike rate of 150. It is the second-highest scoring rate (after ABD) in the history of the IPL for a minimum average of 35.
His best season in the IPL came in 2018 when he aggregated 548 runs in 13 matches for the Royals at a strike rate of 155.24 including 5 fifties. Buttler has scored 1441 runs in 40 innings for the Royals at an average of 41.17 and strike rate of 151.52.
He needs to continue to produce the big scores at the top of the order if the Royals are to stage a comeback in the tournament.
