IPL 2021: 'Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh Knew About Bio-Bubble, They Leave Franchisees High & Dry'

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has decided to pull out of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) because of fatigue and the need to spend some time with his family following 10-long months in bubbles. The pacer was on Chennai Super Kings’ books for the season but the three-time champions will now have to look for a replacement as the tournament start date draws near. But this hasn’t gone down well with a lot of cricketers/ broadcaster who felt that players have missed a trick by declaring their intentions a bit late.

Spot on. They are all not very costly players as well who may have felt they may not get games. Should have told the franchise before the auction that they are doubtful. At least they would not be retained. Hard to replace during these tough times as well. https://t.co/oHavPzwkCA — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 1, 2021

I m all for mental fatigue,It’s real but pulling out so close to the tournament? #IPL2021 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 1, 2021

2 crore CTC package not working well With Aussie Managers 🙂 #Marsh #Hazlewood — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 1, 2021

Bio-bubble fatigue is real. It does get to you too. But it’s also something you know in advance. Pulling out just 10 days before the tournament starts puts a spanner in the works for the franchise. #Hazlewood #MitchMarsh — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 1, 2021

Completely understand players being uncertain, even sceptical, of more days in a bubble. But to pull out so close to the #IPL, when you could have done it earlier, makes it hard on teams that have made plans around these players. If I was a team owner, I would be disappointed. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2021

With Hazlwood and Marsh leaving, the onus will be on franchise to do something to fill their positions up as soon as possible.