- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: 'Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh Knew About Bio-Bubble, They Leave Franchisees High & Dry'
Both Aussie cricketers have pulled out of the tournament citing Bio-Bubble fatigue but their decision is debatable.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 1, 2021, 4:07 PM IST
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has decided to pull out of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) because of fatigue and the need to spend some time with his family following 10-long months in bubbles. The pacer was on Chennai Super Kings’ books for the season but the three-time champions will now have to look for a replacement as the tournament start date draws near. But this hasn’t gone down well with a lot of cricketers/ broadcaster who felt that players have missed a trick by declaring their intentions a bit late.
Spot on. They are all not very costly players as well who may have felt they may not get games. Should have told the franchise before the auction that they are doubtful. At least they would not be retained. Hard to replace during these tough times as well. https://t.co/oHavPzwkCA
— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 1, 2021
I m all for mental fatigue,It’s real but pulling out so close to the tournament? #IPL2021
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 1, 2021
2 crore CTC package not working well With Aussie Managers 🙂 #Marsh #Hazlewood
— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 1, 2021
Bio-bubble fatigue is real. It does get to you too. But it’s also something you know in advance. Pulling out just 10 days before the tournament starts puts a spanner in the works for the franchise. #Hazlewood #MitchMarsh
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 1, 2021
Completely understand players being uncertain, even sceptical, of more days in a bubble. But to pull out so close to the #IPL, when you could have done it earlier, makes it hard on teams that have made plans around these players. If I was a team owner, I would be disappointed.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2021
With Hazlwood and Marsh leaving, the onus will be on franchise to do something to fill their positions up as soon as possible.
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule