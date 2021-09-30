In a fitting win, life came to a full circle for Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah—a venue where their IPL 2020 took a turn for the worse. Now, at this very venue they became the second team to qualify for the playoffs after Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, it was skipper MS Dhoni who hit the winning shot with a huge six over mid on after taking the game into the last over—just like the old times. CSK were chasing a modest target of 135 and were led well by openers Ruturaj Gaekwad(45 off 38) and Faf du Plessis(41 off 36) who gave the team a head start of 75 runs in ten overs. Since the pitch was on the slower side, CSK were in a spot of bother when Suresh Raina quickly exited the scene with score reading 107/3. SRH could have turned the game around, but Ambati Rayudu counter-attacked and made sure the equation was very well within reach as the game entered the final over.

Earlier Chennai Super Kings put up another disciplined bowling performance to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134 for seven in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. The Sharjah surface, which produced high-scoring games last year, has been a complete contrast this season with its slow nature making stroke making difficult. SRH innings never got the momentum it needed and ended up with a total that CSK should chase down comfortably. Josh Hazlewood (3/24) and Dwayne Bravo (2/17) were the stand out bowlers for CSK.

Wriddhiman Saha played some delightful shots in his 46-ball 44 but the majority of the SRH batsmen struggled to get going. Saha’s two sixes off Deepak Chahar in third over were the highlight of his innings. The first one was a hoick over midwicket and the second one was more like a lofted straight drive that cleared the ropes comfortably. His opening partner Jason Roy fell cheaply, caught behind off Josh Hazlewood as he went for a wild slog.

Skipper Kane Williamson struck two fours in his run-a-ball 11 before he was trapped in front by Dwayne Bravo with a full ball that swung away slightly to thud into the New Zealander’s pads. SRH were left reeling at 74 for four after a well-set Saha top-edged one off Ravindra Jadeja to be caught by M S Dhoni.

SRH, who reached 97 for four in 15 overs, badly needed a final flourish in the last five overs. Abdul Samad (18 off 14) and Abhishek Sharma (18 off 13) hit a few sensational shots before Hazlewood removed them in the 17th over. CSK were brilliant in the death overs conceding only 37 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)

