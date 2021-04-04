IPL 2021: Just by Seeing The Way I Play In Tests You Can't Pass Judgement About The Shorter Format - Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the most accomplished batsmen in the world in Test cricket but has not had great success in the shortest format of the game. He will make a comeback into the IPL this year in 2021 and will be seen in the yellow jersey representing the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. In an interview with Cricinfo, Pujara talks about not being picked for years in the auctions and the perception people have of him just being a Test specialist. He also shares his vision for the season for CSK. Pujara went unsold in every auction he was a part of since 2015. He said he was not sure of being picked in 2021 either but was confident that if given a chance he could succeed even in the 20-over format.

“It’s like every other year where I feel that I just want to put my name. And when I get an opportunity, I will be up for it. Deep down I know that I can do it. It’s still a game of cricket where you have a lot of strengths. When you are playing Test cricket, you know a lot about the game: the technical aspect, the thought process, the amount of time you have to put in to be successful in that ultimate form of the game. When your thought process or your environment is about cricket, then it is just about adapting to the format.” “I wasn’t confident I will be picked, but I was very confident that given an opportunity I will be successful in this format. I will learn many things and I am very confident that I will become a better player in this format,” added Pujara. When asked about how the public perception that he was not a T20 batsman affected him, Pujara said, “See, it’s not their fault. It is not about getting hurt. I feel that it is about being ready for the opportunity whenever it comes. They don’t know whether I’m good or not good, because in last few years I haven’t been seen playing T20 cricket. For example, if someone hasn’t played any Test cricket in last four or five years, you can’t say he is good or bad because he hasn’t played. So just by seeing the way I play in Test cricket you can’t pass judgement about whether I’ll be good or not be good at the shorter format.” Pujara was picked by CSK to honour him for being an exceptional Test batsman for India and the New Wall of India was grateful to the franchise.