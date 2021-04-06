- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje Reach Mumbai, but Won't Feature in Opener
The South African players, who are part of IPL and competed in the ongoing ODI home series against Pakistan, left on Monday to link up with their respective IPL teams.
- PTI
- Updated: April 6, 2021, 6:37 PM IST
“Delhi Capitals’ fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday,” the franchise said in statement. “Rabada and Nortje will be in quarantine for one week,” it added. The duo will undergo a week of quarantine and will thus miss DC’s opening game against the CSK here on Saturday.
The South African players, who are part of IPL and competed in the ongoing ODI home series against Pakistan, left on Monday to link up with their respective IPL teams. This season, DC will be led by swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the absence of injured regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.
