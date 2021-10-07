IPL 2021: Kane Williamson Delighted 'To See Small Improvements' as Sunrisers Register Third Win of the Season

“It’s been a really tough season but it was great to see these small improvements," said a visually relieved Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson after a thriller of a match where the Orange army got the better of Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs.

“We thought that total was competitive and we saw that fight throughout the ball as well," Williamson added.

It has been a season to forget for the former champions as they have accumulated only 6 points so far, which means they have won just three matches this season, having played 13 of them now. Nothing worked for them this season; their enviable top order of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey failed to give them a start, with Kane Williamson being the only batter from their team to have crossed the 250-run mark.

Their middle-order problem remained this season despite roping in Kedar Jadhav, and their bowling attack looked very ordinary despite having a few heavyweights in their arsenal like Rashid Khan.

In the match, Virat Kohli won the toss and asked SRH to bat. With nothing to lose, they sent Jason Roy with Abhishek Sharma to open. However, their bluff did not work as the youngster was out in no time. Kane Williamson then joined Jason Roy in the middle, and the duo added 70-runs for the second wicket.

“I was just trying to maximise the powerplay and the ball was holding on the surface and we were fortunate to build a partnership and we knew things wouldn’t happen quickly from a bowling perspective, but we knew if we held our nerve and stay there for longer periods, we can build that pressure," Williamson said after the match.

At 84, the Blackcaps skipper got out, and after that, his team could add only 57 runs in the remaining 8.3 overs.

Defending 141, SRH got to a great start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Virat Kohli right in the first over. Dan Christian, too departed soon after. Glenn Maxwell then joined Padikkal in the middle, and when it looked like this partnership could guide RCB home, Kane Williamson rose to the occasion with a brilliant piece of fielding to dismiss the dangerous Aussie.

“Game was getting tight and dismissing him (Maxwell) one way or the other was the key, they are a fantastic side and even though we are not in contention it was great to see the fight," he added.

He also praised young Umran Malik, who bowled with express speed and played an essential part in choking RCB’s run flow. “He certainly is special. We saw him in the nets in the last couple of seasons and he is a real competitor and is proving to be effective even on slower surfaces."

“He’s got a lot of mates in the team as well and that helps in sharing the knowledge. It’s a great opportunity for the younger guys to get involved and hopefully we will keep learning and we go again on Friday."

