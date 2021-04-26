IPL 2021: Kane Williamson 'Tired' of Losing Out in the Super Overs

Despite his unbeaten 66 off 51 balls against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, Kane Williamson’s side ended up pushing to a Super Over after both sides secured a total of 159 over 20 overs. The Sunrisers side put up a valiant effort, sending out spinner Rashid Khan, but were unable to restrict the Delhi Capitals from winning the eliminating over at a target of eight runs.

Williamson, who managed a four off of Delhi Capitals’ spinner Axar Patel in the Super Over, stated that he was ‘tired’ of coming second in the Super Overs. “I get tired of coming second in Super Overs. I think whenever there is a Super Over, as a batting side chasing a very competitive score, there’s a lot of positives to take out of it. Very uncanny, in the game of cricket, the things can end up in a tie.”

“But I suppose that’s why it’s very very exciting. I am sure it was a great game to watch as well. So, a lot of positives, and we will move on very quickly to Delhi with a new focus,” he added.

Williamson went to the 2019 World Cup final with New Zealand, where his side lost to England on account of the boundary-count rule, therefore tallying up their eliminating overs losses to a total of three after two more match losses against India in their home side.

The 30-year-old batsman, who is also captain of the New Zealand team, stepped off his international loss and into the 2020 Indian Premier League, only to once again lose to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Super Over. That fated match had Williamson once again batting alongside teammate Jonny Bairstow, where he secured four fours and one six before being dismissed at a total of 29 runs off 19 balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next play Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, April 28.

