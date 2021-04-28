- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
DEL170/4(20.0) RR 8.55
Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
PUN
KOL126/5(20.0) RR 6.15
Kolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Karnataka MLC Demands Suspension of IPL; Asks Chinnaswamy Stadium to Turn into Covid Hospital
Karnataka MLC Prakash Rathod on Tuesday asked the state government to suspend all sporting activities.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 28, 2021, 3:41 PM IST
Congress MLC Prakash Rathod on Tuesday in an open letter urged the Karnataka government to request the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to cancel the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).Rathod also cited the example of players pulling out of the cash-rich leaguemid-season to prove his point.
"Bubble fatigue has taken a toll on the mental status of players. Is it necessary to continue IPL games when the country is witnessing the highest number of covid cases in the entire world? The scenes of bodies being burnt in open places have caught the eye of the world,” he said in his official statement.
The congress MLC then went on to question KSCA’s decision to host IPL games in Bengaluru, before adding that the Chinnaswamy stadium, which is situated in the heart of the city, should be converted into COVID Care Centre in the wake of the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic.
He expressed his disbelief overKSCA beingadamant on hosting the IPL games in Bengaluru. Rathod questioned them about their awareness on the fact that :Bengaluru is number one in Covid cases in India."
Chinnaswamy is set to host 10 matches in the second leg of the Indian Premier League. The first match over here would be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 9. The final match in the city would be played between PBKS and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 22.
The legislator also pointed out that the seven members of the Indian women’s hockey team have tested positive. The hockey players are currently lodged at the Sports Authority of India.
Citing these examples, Rathod urged the Karnataka state government to suspend all sports activities and not just cricket.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule