IPL 2021: Karnataka MLC Demands Suspension of IPL; Asks Chinnaswamy Stadium to Turn into Covid Hospital

Congress MLC Prakash Rathod on Tuesday in an open letter urged the Karnataka government to request the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to cancel the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).Rathod also cited the example of players pulling out of the cash-rich leaguemid-season to prove his point.

"Bubble fatigue has taken a toll on the mental status of players. Is it necessary to continue IPL games when the country is witnessing the highest number of covid cases in the entire world? The scenes of bodies being burnt in open places have caught the eye of the world,” he said in his official statement.

The congress MLC then went on to question KSCA’s decision to host IPL games in Bengaluru, before adding that the Chinnaswamy stadium, which is situated in the heart of the city, should be converted into COVID Care Centre in the wake of the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic.

He expressed his disbelief overKSCA beingadamant on hosting the IPL games in Bengaluru. Rathod questioned them about their awareness on the fact that :Bengaluru is number one in Covid cases in India."

Chinnaswamy is set to host 10 matches in the second leg of the Indian Premier League. The first match over here would be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 9. The final match in the city would be played between PBKS and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 22.

The legislator also pointed out that the seven members of the Indian women’s hockey team have tested positive. The hockey players are currently lodged at the Sports Authority of India.

Citing these examples, Rathod urged the Karnataka state government to suspend all sports activities and not just cricket.

