IPL 2021: Kashmir Pacer Mujtaba Yousuf Called for Mumbai Indians Trials - Report

IPL 2021 auctions are set to take place in February and the teams are already starting out to name the players who will be retained this year, and who will go under the hammer. While there are some prominent names that have been released by the squads, once again the focus is on youngsters, that the teams are eyeing. One of them is Kashmir's 19-year-old pacer Mujtaba Yousuf, who has been called by the Mumbai Indians for trials, after his impressive show in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The pacer bagged five wickets in four matches in the tournament and as per reports, the latter has already moved to Mumbai to prepare for his trials. Also, it was reported that scouts from various teams were present in Bengaluru to spot talent, and that is when Mujtaba's name surfaced.

Mujtaba' association with IPL is not new. He went to the UAE for IPL 2020, as a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has turned out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2018, took to Twitter on Wednesday (January 20) to thank the team for his time at the franchise.

The spinner had previously spent the entirety of his IPL career in the Mumbai Indians (MI) but had been released from the side ahead of the 2018 edition of the tournament, with CSK electing to pick up the experienced campaigner. Their decision was justified as Harbhajan played a key role in the side going on to eventually win the trophy after their comeback into the tournament from a two-year ban.

"As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best," he wrote on Twitter.