IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen Feels Chris Gayle Not Being Treat Right in His Environment at PBKS

Chris Gayle has left the Indian Premier League 2021, citing ‘bio-bubble fatigue’, but former England captain Kevin Pietersen feels the ‘Universe Boss’ must have not felt right in the Punjab Kings set-up. PBKS’ Gayle decided to pull out from the rest of IPL 2021 on September 30, reasoning that he needs a break before the T20 World Cup campaign for the West Indies.

“I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself. I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off," Gayle had said on pulling out.

Kevin Pietersen said that the Punjab franchise did not give Chris Gayle a game on his 42nd birthday as the West Indian played only two out of PBKS’s three matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Gayle did not manage to make good use of the opportunities as well, as he scored 1 and 14 in those two games. In fact, Gayle had a forgettable season with the bat, as he scored 193 runs from 10 matches at an average of a little over 20.

“He is not being treated right in his environment. He feels like they are using him and getting rid of him, using him and getting rid of him. Didn’t play him on his birthday, cast him aside. If he is not happy, he is 42, let him do what he wants," Pietersen said on Star Sports on Friday.

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar also pointed out that Punjab Kings will miss Gayle for the remainder of the season.

“A game-changer like Chris Gayle, if he is not in the team, 100 per cent it’s a big loss. I think he is in and out of the team. I don’t know what the calculations are.

“Clearly only 4 overseas players can play but sometimes when you see the player who has picked in his place, knowing what he has delivered in the past And sure, he is over 40 and he might not be able to do it at a consistent level that he used to do. But he is a game-changer. 3 overs of Gayle storm and the game is gone from the opposition," Gavaskar said.

