IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen Feels Only This Thing is Holding RR Captain Sanju Samson Back

Rajasthan Royals have so far won one and lost the other, beating Punjab Kings in a thriller before losing to in-form Delhi Capitals, in the second phase of the IPL 2021 in UAE.

On Monday, RR take on already eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad and are currently in sixth place in the points table.

RR put up a good show with the bat in the first game against PBKS with a score of 185 but in the second game, failed to chase down 155. The only bright spark from that encounter was captain Sanju Samson, who smashes and unbeaten with 70 off 53 balls as only one other batsman could gather runs in doubles digits.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen though ‘absolutely loves’ the 26-year-old Samson and feels the only thing standing between the RR skipper and him becoming a superstar of Indian cricket is his inconsistency.

“I absolutely love him as a batter. I think he is absolutely incredible. The way that he plays the pull shot, the way he can hit sixes, the way he manipulates the spinners around the ground and picks the gab. When he scores a hundred, there aren’t many batsmen who are better to watch than him. It is just his inconsistency that you keep asking me about," Pietersen had said on Star Sports.

Samson has scored 351 runs from nine matches, including a century and a fifty, in IPL 2021 so far. Pietersen wondered if the weight of captaining Rajasthan Royals is weighing heavy on him while batting and added that Samson could learn from someone like KL Rahul.

“Is it because of his captaincy? Maybe he is thinking too much about his role as captain. He needs to do what KL Rahul does and say to himself… ‘you know what? I’m going to bat. My time is now to bat. I’ll captain another time, but my time right now is to bat," said Pietersen.

