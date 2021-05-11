IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen Has India In His Heart Even After Leaving The Country

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 came to a sudden halt after the BCCI was forced to suspend the coveted league mid-way with the emergence of Covid-19 positive cases amongst a number of players and support staff members. Former England batting superstar and one of their all-time greats, Kevin Pietersen, who was a member of the commentary panel with Star Sports left India along with several other players, coaching staff and officials but had the country and its people in his thoughts.

Pietersen himself played 5 seasons in the IPL – 2009, 2010, 2012 2014 and 2016. He was at his best in 2012 when he smashed 305 runs in 8 innings for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) at a stunning strike rate of 147.34 including a hundred and a fifty.

Pietersen is considered as one of the all-time greats for England and scored 8181 runs in 104 Tests at an average of 47.28 with 23 hundreds. He also aggregated 4440 runs at an average of 40.73 and strike rate of 86.58 in ODI cricket and 1176 runs at 37.93 and strike rate of 141.51 in T20Is.

मैंने भारत छोड़ दिया हो सकता है, लेकिन मैं अभी भी ऐसे देश के बारे में सोच रहा हूँ जिसने मुझे बहुत प्यार और स्नेह दिया है। कृपया लोग सुरक्षित रहें। यह समय बीत जाएगा लेकिन आपको सावधान रहना होगा। — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 11, 2021

Often in the limelight for his outspoken nature, Pietersen stated that although he had left India post the suspension of the league, his heart and mind was still with India and its people and he had them in his thoughts. He added that India had given him a lot of love and affection over the years and urged people to maintain all safety measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a heartfelt tweet in Hindi, the flamboyant batsman further stated that the tough time will pass over the country but the people still have to remain vigilant and not let their guard down.

There is no certainty on when the remainder of the 2021 season of the IPL would be completed. There is a window post India’s tour to England in September and another one after the World T20 in mid-November but logistics, prevailing Covid situation, the host nation and the availability of the overseas players are some of the pressing issues that would need to be considered.

The UAE is emerging to be the front-runner to host the remainder of the season should a window be found later in the year.

