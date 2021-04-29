- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen Recalls Conversation With MS Dhoni About Virat Kohli from 2016
The former India captain wondered if the current skipper can maintain his aggressive nature over a period of time.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 4:56 PM IST
Former England captain turned commentator Kevin Pietersen recalled a conversation from 2016 with MS Dhoni on Virat Kohli, where the former India captain wondered if the current skipper can maintain his aggressive nature over a period of time. Pietersen was then playing for Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL, where Dhoni was the captain. The franchise was formed on a short term basis along with Gujarat Lions when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were suspended.
Pietersen called Kohli an absolute freak and lauded him for maintaining his aggressive nature.
“The guy is an absolute freak show. He has managed to maintain his enthusiasm. He’s maintaining his attacking nature,” Pietersen said on the Star Sports’ show.
“I remember running in a treadmill, when I was playing for the Rising Pune Supergiant five or six years ago and it was amazing. MS Dhoni was saying ‘It’s one thing I am fascinated to watch over the years to come is whether Virat can really keep his energy and attacking nature and excitement intact on the field.’ And here we are 5-6 years later, and he is just like he was when he was a kid.”
Pietersen had led Kohli way back in 2008 at the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
“I remember captaining him at RCB in 2008 and the same kid that walked around in 2008 is the same kid we are saying now. It is spectacular to see because he sets an example which Indian cricket has followed. His diet, athletic ability, fitness, professionalism, and his quest to continuously get better. He is just a hero for Indian cricket.”
