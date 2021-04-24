IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen Remarks on Virat Kohli's New and Improved Bowling Unit

Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore are riding the wave of unbeaten victory so far in the 14th edition of IPL, hoping to finally secure a trophy in the bag for their efforts.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports’ pre-show Cricket Live, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen analysed Royal Challengers Bangalore’s team set-up this season as compared to the previous year, with a special emphasis on the team’s bowling.

“I think I’m going to talk about this point again, just purely on the basis that I think it makes such a big difference to RCB, the bowling department. Virat Kohli has been desperately searching for combinations in his bowlers – to try and make sure that they start the innings with the impact, like they’re able to do with the bat,” he said.

“Kohli, De Villiers, they’ve now got Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal, they’ve got all that. So, the batting department is absolutely fine. It is the bowling department that they have struggled with. Dale Steyn, like I said earlier, Mitchell Starc, was someone who was almost there, almost came. They’ve got through that many bowlers. It looks like they’ve been comfortable with Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj,” he added.

Pietersen also remarked on the pressures that the team had put so far on Yuzvendra Chahal, which can now be lifted with the added support coming in from all sides.

“Yuzvendra Chahal is not the kind of guy that has to come on in the third and fourth over and then drag it back and get all the wickets. As good as he is, that’s a hell of a lot of pressure for somebody to do every single season. So, I just think that bowling department is something that Virat now feels comfortable about. And when you’ve got guys like Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams all still waiting to play, he knows that he’s got back-up,” he concluded.

