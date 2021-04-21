IPL 2021: Khaleel Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow Star as SRH Get Maiden Win of the Season

Smiles were back at SRH camp as they chased down a modest target of 121 against Punjab Kings to register their maiden win in this year’s IPL. They had horrendous finish at the same venue against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. But as it was visible from their team CEO (Kavya Maran’s) face, normalcy returned to SRH dressing room. Thanks to a solid half century from England international Jonny Bairstow (63 off 56) who made sure that he stays put and take SRH home even as skipper David Warner threw his wicket away. They made sure SRH were on course for an easy win as they shared an opening stand of 73 runs in just 10 overs. As a result SRH not only aced the chase, they thumped the opposition by nine wickets.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Earlier SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers, led by left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3/21 in four overs), put up an inspired performance to dismiss Punjab Kings (PBKS) for 120 in an Indian Premier League match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Khaleel got the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan and Fabian Allen while left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma (2/24 in four overs) removed Moises Henriques and Deepak Hooda to leave the Punjab franchise reeling.

PBKS lost their skipper KL Rahul early, the opener falling to his India teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal tried to resurrect the innings but two successive wickets — of Agarwal, who was caught at mid-wicket, and Nicholas Pooran, who was run out — set them back. Soon dangerman Gayle was out leg-before to Rashid Khan (1/17 in four overs) as PBKS were reduced to 47 for four in the ninth over.

Also Read: WATCH – Hardik, Krunal, Natasa Stankovic & Pankhuri Sharma’s ‘The Pandya Swag’

The hopes of a recovery rested on the shoulders of Deepak Hooda (13 off 11) and Moises Henriques (14 off 17) but both couldn’t build on the start and fell to the left-arm spin of Sharma with the Aussie getting out stumped.Shahrukh Khan (22 off 17) tried to take PBKS to a respectable total but he was caught at deep mid-wicket on the first ball of the penultimate over. With his departure, the hopes of PBKS reaching close to 140 were dashed.

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here