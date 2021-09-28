IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard Completes Rare T20 Double: Only Cricketer to Have 10,000 Runs, 300 Wickets

Kieron Pollard has become the only cricketer to complete a double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in T20 cricket. Pollard, who plays for Mumbai Indians, achieved the feat against Punjab Kings. The West Indian managed to remove KL Rahul and his own compatriot Chris Gayle to achieve this feat in space of few balls. Pollard was handed the over at a stage when Mumbai were struggling to get quick wickets. They had removed Mandeep Singh, but the big fish: KL Rahul was looking good. Kudos to Pollard, Mumbai triggered a mini collapse in Punjab ranks as they were reduced to 50/4.

Meanwhile, Pollard was at the receiving end in last game as RCB beat Mumbai Indians badly at Dubai. He was the second wicket to fall as Harshal Patel took a hattrick. It was a jaffer that Pollard failed to negotiate. Slow, dipping and bowled him around his legs. Meanwhile, Pollard has been a great addition to Mumbai line up; leading the charge for Rohit Sharma led side with the bat as well as the ball. He is an excellent fielder as well. He is also the vice captain, leads the side in Rohit Sharma’s absence. He was promoted to the spot of captain when Rohit missed the opener as IPL resumed in UAE.

Earlier Pollard had a heated exchange with Kolkata Knight Riders’ Prasidh Krishna. The 25-year-old tried to take an aim at Pollard on receiving the ball in the follow through. It was a straight ball and Pollard just couldn’t quite got the room to clear his left leg and hit it for six, Krishna in the follow through received the ball and took an aim at Pollard but stopped short. This gesture infuriated the West Indian who gave him a stare. Word were exchanged and then Pollard was at it again when he took a single and gave KKR bowler a cold stare.

