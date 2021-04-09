IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard on Brink of Completing Double Century of Sixes

Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard is on the brink of hitting his 200th IPL six. Well, he is just two maximums away and it seems he will get there tonight only when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener.Besides him there are a plethora of IPL stars who have completed a double century. These are: Chris Gayle (349), AB de Villiers (235), MS Dhoni (216), Rohit Sharma (213), and Virat Kohli (201).

There are a couple of interesting stat regarding this Barbadian.

He is just four fours away from completing 200 fours. He is also just 7 wickets away from completing 300 T20 wickets across all formats.

Here’s an interesting stat ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Even though Mumbai Indians is the most successful IPL team ever, yet they haven’t been able to break a trend of losses since 2013. The side has managed to lose all its opening matches in the last eight editions. Cricketnext takes a look at all these matches:

RCB vs MI – April 4, 2013

This was a last-over thriller, where Mumbai were pipped by a narrow margin of 2 runs. RCB scored 156 in their allotted 20 overs, with Chris Gayle top-scoring with unbeaten 92. Mumbai needed 10 runs from the last six balls. Vinay Kumar, who bowled the last over, got the key wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik. MI went on to win this season.

KKR vs MI- April 16, 2014

This was a rather lop-sided match between the two giants. KKR went on to score 163, with Jacques Kallis and Manish Pandey doing the damage with the bat. But it was the bowlers who emerged as the eventual stars on the day as Mumbai was left 41 runs short of the target. Later on, the side went on to lose to CSK in the eliminator.

KKR vs MI – April 8, 2015

This was once again a season that belonged to Mumbai Indians, as they lifted their second trophy. But the start to the tournament wasn’t that great. The side ended up setting a target of 168. KKR, on the other hand — courtesy a fifty by Gautam Gambhir achieved the target with ease — and seven wickets & nine balls to spare.

RPS vs MI – April 9, 2016

Once again, Mumbai had a horrific start to the tournament. Against the new side RPS, they lost convincingly by nine wickets. Batting first, it looked like Mumbai would not even manage to cross the 100-run mark, but eventually did due to Harbhajan Singh’s 30-ball 45. But RPS had no problem in chasing down the target, and did so in style with more than five overs to go.

