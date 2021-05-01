IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard Special Drives Mumbai Indians to Record-Shattering Win Over CSK

Mumbai Indians pulled off their highest run chase in the history of IPL as they hunted down a target of 219 off the last ball of their innings to pull off a win that will go down in the history-books. The main architect was Kieron Pollard who has been serving Mumbai for more than a decade now. He was dropped when he was on 68 by none other than one of the best outfielders of CSK: Faf du Plessis. By the end of the game, it turned out that Faf had indeed dropped the match. A lot was expected from Lungi Ngidi but the execution from the South African left a lot to be desired. He bowled an ordinary final over where as much as 16 were needed. After some good couple of balls, he lost the plot.

Pollard was at his menacing best as he managed to score 87 off just 34 balls. This was laced with eight gigantic sixes and the impetus was timed rightly as Mumbai were placed brilliantly at 81/3 when he walked in to bat. Earlier Rohit Sharma (35 off 24) and Quinton de Kock (38 off 28) gave Mumbai the start they were looking for. Krunal Pandya too chipped in with 32 off 23 balls. Hardik Pandya and Jimmy Neesham were removed in quick succession but from there on Pollard took over.

Earlier Ambati Rayudu (72 off 27 balls; 4x4s, 7x6s) butchered Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling into submission as he helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a massive 218 for four wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.Rayudu’s attack left MI in a state of shock after the Rohit Sharma-led outfit seemed to have got back into the match with quick wickets.

The Andhra batsman pulverised the Mumbai franchise bowlers as they conceded 82 runs in the last five overs. Rayudu added an unbeaten 102 (off 49 balls) with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 22 balls). CSK, who lost Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over itself, were given a good start by their overseas batsmen Faf Du Plessis (50 off 28 balls; 2x4s, 4x6s) and Moeen Ali (58 off 36 balls; 5x4s, 5x6s). The two added 108 runs in just over 10 overs. Three quick wickets in 14 balls left CSK struggling at 116/4 at the end of 12 overs and in danger of getting bowled out early.However, Rayudu had other ideas. He destroyed every bowler’s figures and reputation, not sparing anyone including Jasprit Bumrah (1/56 in four overs). Dhawal Kulkarni was the other bowler to leak runs (0/48 in four overs).

