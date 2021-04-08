IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard Starts Training with Mumbai Indians After Completing Seven-day Quarantine

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin their Indian Premier League campaign on Friday, April 9 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RBC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, the Mumbai franchise was bolstered wihenthe Caribbean all-rounder Kieron Pollard joined his MI teammates at the nets. Just days earlier, MI fans, popularly known as ‘MI Paltan’, were keen to know about Pollard’s absence so far and the topic did raise quite a few questions.

"Pollard is here,"said the all-rounder in a video shared by Mumbai based franchise on their official Twitter handle. In the video, the fans' posts regarding the whereabouts of the famous all-rounder could be seen. ANI had reported earlier in the day that Pollard just finished his seven-day quarantine and was ready to train with the MI team.

"He left the West Indies and joined the MI unit in Chennai. He has just finished his quarantine period as prescribed by the BCCI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and that is why he wasn't seen around in MI training activities," the report further quoted a source close to Pollard.

However, the IPL SOP was relaxed for players who were part of the India-England limited-overs series and moved directly to their respective IPL bio-bubbles after mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, the MI unit suffered a setback on Tuesday after scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, a following test conducted on the players and the rest of the staff came negative. The franchise as a precautionary measure did cancel the training day scheduled on Tuesday.

The 14th edition of the IPL though being played in the country will be a closed doors affair due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections across India. The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council have issued strict guidelines ahead of the 52-day long tournament. Breach of any bio-bubble protocols by franchise members or their associates/families will be subjected to disciplinary action by the board.

