IPL 2021: Kiran More Recovers from COVID-19, Fit to Join MI's Bio Bubble

Former India wicket-keeper and Mumbai Indians’ talent scout Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and is fit to join team’s bio-bubble, the IPL defending champions said on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old More, who is also the wicket-keeping consultant for the five-time IPL champions MI, had tested positive for the dreaded virus on April 6.

“Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and has completed medically-supervised isolation. More has tested negative in three RT-PCR tests. #Mumbai Indians #MI #OneFamily,” Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Official Statement: Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and has completed medically-supervised isolation. More has tested negative in three RT-PCR tests.#MumbaiIndians #MI #OneFamily (1/2) pic.twitter.com/c7I7PwAIa5 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 21, 2021

“Our medical team in consultation with BCCI have determined Kiran More fit to rejoin the MI bio-bubble in adherence with BCCI guidelines,” the franchise said in another tweet.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing IPL is being played behind closed doors and teams are in bio-bubble.

Mumbai Indians are based in Chennai, where they have so far played four games.

