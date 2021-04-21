IPL 2021: Kiran More Recovers from COVID-19, Fit to Join MI's Bio Bubble

T20 CARNIVAL

Former India wicket-keeper and Mumbai Indians' talent scout Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and is fit to join team's bio-bubble

  • PTI
  • Updated: April 21, 2021, 9:14 PM IST

Former India wicket-keeper and Mumbai Indians’ talent scout Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and is fit to join team’s bio-bubble, the IPL defending champions said on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old More, who is also the wicket-keeping consultant for the five-time IPL champions MI, had tested positive for the dreaded virus on April 6.

“Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and has completed medically-supervised isolation. More has tested negative in three RT-PCR tests. #Mumbai Indians #MI #OneFamily,” Mumbai Indians tweeted.

“Our medical team in consultation with BCCI have determined Kiran More fit to rejoin the MI bio-bubble in adherence with BCCI guidelines,” the franchise said in another tweet.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing IPL is being played behind closed doors and teams are in bio-bubble.

Mumbai Indians are based in Chennai, where they have so far played four games.

