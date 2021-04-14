IPL 2021: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan Rues Inability to Finish Out Game Against MI

After bottling a chase they had in their grasp against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan rued the team’s inability to close out the game. KKR needed 31 off 31 with seven wickets in hand at one stage chasing 153, but ended up losing by 10 runs.

“Yes, disappointing. We played some really good cricket for most parts of the game, we looked comfortable in the chase, but they are a strong team, came back well and sad that it didn’t work out for us,” he said at the post match presentation.

“Made a few mistakes, will need to sort it out. A perfect game needs to be both (attack and take it deep), we did neither and it came to cost us in the last 10 overs of the game. We needed to bat around and complete the chase.”

Morgan, who opted to field, pointed out that chasing at the MA Chidambaram stadium was difficult barring an exceptional knock from AB de Villiers against Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL 2021.

“Not quite sure what happened (the pitch slowing down). In the games that have been played so far, barring AB de Villiers in the chase (vs MI), that seems to be telling a tale.

“Mumbai have been performing like this for a long time, that would be something we need to assess. We put ourselves in a good position to win today, but then not to win, that’s something we need to take care of.”

Meanwhile Trent Boult, who defended 15 in the final over, said:

“Good feeling to close a game like that. Shows the importance of staying in the game. Four tidy overs in the backend and Bumrah played a big role. He was disappointed that he dropped the catch off Russell but he was the crucial part in getting us back into the game. These guys (spinners) are very experienced and they kept the dots building. It’s never easy to start on wickets like these and we knew it’s gonna be tricky and nice to get a couple of wickets in the end.”

