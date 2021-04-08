IPL 2021: KKR Embarks on Chennai Leg, to Play Three Matches at Chepauk

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday embarked on the journey to Chennai for their first three matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League to begin on Friday. Barring the trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Pat Cummins, who are already quarantining at the team hotel in Chennai, the entire team and management took an afternoon chartered flight.

KKR will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the season at Chepauk on Sunday.

The Eoin Morgan-led side will also take on Mumbai Indians (April 13) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 18) in Chennai.

After the Chennai leg, KKR will return to Mumbai and then head to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru for their concluding leg.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL is being held in a caravan format with none of the franchises getting to play at their respective home venues.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik hosted a Question and Answer session on his official Twitter handle. During the interaction, Karthik answered a variety of questions from his fans and followers regarding his personal and professional life.

One of the first questions asked was regarding his favourite batting partner in the KKR. To this, the 35-year-old named the current skipper of the Knight Riders Eoin Morgan saying that he loves stitching partnerships with the England skipper as he never talks about the game while batting in the middle.

The two generally talk about random stuff and Karthik likes it that way. Eoin Morgan was picked by KKR during IPL 2020 auctions for a whopping amount of INR 5.25 crore and was handed the responsibility of leading the side mid-way during IPL 2020 as Karthik stepped down from the post owing to the team’s torrid run in the initial games.

