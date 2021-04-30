IPL 2021: KKR Lose on Nitish Rana's 50th Match for the Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders opening batsman Nitish Rana donned the famous purple and gold jersey for the 50th time when Eoin Morgan’s team took to field against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 27-year-old batsman from Delhi has been Kolkata Knight Riders’ best performer with the bat this season with 201 runs from seven games. He scored 186 runs in his first six appearances after kicking off the tournament in style with back to back fifties.

On this special occasion, captain Eoin Morgan handed Nitish Rana his special cap for the fixture.

Nitish Rana, who started his Indian Premier League career with Mumbai Indians in 2015, has so far played 67 matches and scored 1638 runs with an average of 28.24 and a strike rate of 133.82.

However, it was not a memorable outing for Rana as he scored just 15 and later on Prithvi Shaw’s blistering 41-ball 82 and Shikhar Dhawan’s 47-ball 46 helped Delhi Capitals to register a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday night.

Chasing 155, Shaw went on a rampage as he scored 25 runs (including one wide) off Shivam Mavi’s first over. Shaw thrashed six fours of the first six legitimate deliveries of Delhi’s innings and it was the third most expensive over in IPL history.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan kept changing bowlers but runs kept flowing and soon DC reached 67 without loss at the end of the powerplay phase. This is the best powerplay score in the 2021 IPL season.

Shaw on Thursday scored an 18-ball half-century, however, missed out on his maiden ton as he was dismissed by Pat Cummins on 82.

