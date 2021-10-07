IPL 2021: Pacers Slice Through Rajasthan After Shubman Gill Fifty; KKR Seal Play Off Deal

KKR beat Rajasthan Royals by a whopping 86 runs to almost shut the door on Mumbai Indians in race to play offs. So huge was KKR’s win that now Mumbai will have to beat SRH by a massive 171 runs—a huge difference in IPL cricket. It was a massive turnaround for a side like KKR who had a horrendous season when IPL was happening in India losing five games. But they seem to have made the most of the change in momentum as the tournament was relocated to UAE, winning five out of seven games. They now head to the play offs as Mumbai stand no chance.

After posting a massive 171/4 on the board, KKR pacer breathed fire right from the word ‘go’. While Shivam Mavi registered figures of 3.1-0-21-4, Lockie Ferguson complemented him with figures of 4-0-18-3. RR had no clue what had hit them, only Rahul Tewatia waged a lonely battle as he scored 44. Earlier Shakib Al Hasan returned to KKR and struck almost immediately removing Yashaswi Jaiswal. At one stage, they were reduced to 35/7, but Tewatia made sure that they don’t face an embarrassment.

Earlier for Kolkata, Shubman Gill top-scored with a stylish 56 while other batters around him smacked boundaries as Rajasthan did not take any advantage of the slow pitch.

After asking to bat first, Kolkata had a sedate start with 34/0 in power-play, including four boundaries. Post that, Venkatesh Iyer hit Jaydev Unadkat for a four through short third man followed by two sixes down the ground and over long-on. Rahul Tewatia broke the 79-run opening stand in the 11th over as Iyer missed a straight delivery and was bowled through his legs. Nitish Rana welcomed Glenn Phillips with a four and six in the next over. But Phillips had the last laugh on the fifth ball as Rana was caught off the toe-end at long-off.

