IPL 2021: KKR Quashes Rumours, Clarifies Nitish Rana Has Tested Negative for Covid-19

Kolkata Knight Riders player Nitish Rana has clarified that he has tested negative for Covid-19. His statement comes after there were rumours that he has tested positive and was asked undergo quarantine. His team came out with a statement soon.”Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21, 2021 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19, 2021. As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive.”

“He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. Again as per IPL protocol, he isolated himself and was tested again today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative. We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season.”

Earlier it was reported that the 26-year-old batsman, who made 352 runs in 14 matches during the Indian Premier League 2020 season in the UAE, was holidaying in Goa before joining the team and his positive test report came two days ago, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar.

The franchise did not respond to calls from IANS asking for confirmation.Rana is under observation and undergoing quarantine at the team hotel.The left-hander has played 60 matches in his IPL career, which began in 2016. He has so far scored 1,437 runs at an average of 28.17 and a strike rate of 135.56.

Rana had been in form in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers, scoring 398 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.33 with a strike rate of 97.79. He was the tournament’s fifth-highest run-getter.The Delhi batsman, who also opened for KKR during the last season, has not been seen in practice sessions even as other players have been attending practice.

Skipper Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Dinesh Kartik and Sunil Narine have all been doing practice sessions.