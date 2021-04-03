IPL 2021: KKR Sign Gurkeerat Singh as Replacement for Injured Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as replacement for Rinku Singh, who has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a knee injury. Gurkeerat last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 before being released prior to the player auction for this year. Rinku has played 11 IPL matches having made his debut in 2017.

KKR have acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

The IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat’s eighth IPL season. He has overall played 41 matches scoring 511 runs at a strike rate of 121.09.

The 14th edition of the IPL is starting from April 9.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana joined his teammates at the practice session on Friday after his COVID-19 test reports returned negative for the second successive day. The 27-year-old had 12 days of extended quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, a day after his arrival in Mumbai.Following the guidelines set by the BCCI, Rana stayed alone in his room until he returned two negative results on the 11th and 12th days. “Finally I am out now and I’m feeling absolutely fine. It was day one of my practice and I batted a bit as well. I’m happy to join my KKR team-mates today,” Rana said in a video posted by KKR.

“Please take precautions and don’t take this thing lightly. You never know what will happen next, so please take care of yourself and your family. Stay safe,” he added. Rana scored 352 runs in 14 matches during the IPL 2020 season held in UAE.