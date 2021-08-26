IPL 2021: KKR Sign New Zealand Fast Bowler Tim Southee for UAE Leg

As the IPL 2021 is approaching, KKR has signed New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee for the remaining 31 games of the tournament. A franchise official has confirmed the same to Cricbuzz on Thursday. Southee is roped in place of Australian Pat Cummins, who has withdrawn from the second leg of the IPL citing personal reasons.

The Kiwi veteran Southee, went unsold in the 2020 auctions. And the last time he played in an IPL match was in 2019 — for RCB. But he had a poor run there as he leaked runs at 13 rpo in just three matches. Previously, he has played for the CSK, MI, and RCB and in 40 matches has managed to pick 28 wickets.

“Tim has been a strong player and has been the spearhead of the New Zealand team. In the UAE conditions, we hope he will be very effective," a KKR official said. The exact amount of signing has not been known but Cummins was acquired by the Kolkata franchise for 15.5 crore in the 2019 IPL auction.

This makes Southee the third New Zealander to be part of the KKR squad. KKR coach Brendon McCullum, who is not a part of the CPL, will take charge of the team soon in UAE. “He will be back for the IPL," said the official of KKR, which owns the Trinbago Knight Riders team in the CPL.

In 2021, KKR had a horrific start to the tournament as they have won only two matches in seven played, and have four points on the board. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan cricketers who are set to turn up for RCB in the upcoming IPL, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, haven’t got a clearance yet from their board, a report in Cricbuzz has quoted Board secretary Mohan de Silva as saying.

“I don’t know, I have to check. We are under lockdown till the end of the month." He further said that the board will take a decision on the players only when the application for no-objection certificates is made before them. “We have not taken any decision yet as they will have to apply for the NOCs. We are not aware of these players being selected, neither have they sought permission from us."

