IPL 2021: KKR Twitter Posts Hilarious Spider-Man Meme for Rahul Tripathi & Rahul Tewatia

In a desperate bid to climb up the table, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) went head-to-head in a nail-biting thriller on Saturday, April 24, and the RR side emerged victorious by six wickets. The match came as a saving grace to the boys in pink, who pushed up to No.6 on the table after a disappointing season of just two victories out of five matches played.

The Sanju Samson-led side bowled some remarkable overs at the Wankhede Stadium, restricting the Knight Riders to 133/9 across the stipulated 20 overs. Though things were looking grim for KKR, the Eoin Morgan-led side amused fans on Twitter by starting the eighth over on a humorous note.

When Samson brought in all-rounder Rahul Tewatia to bowl, the Twitter page remarked on the irony of having one Rahul face the other, considering the fact that Rahul Tripathi was batting on the other side. As the two namesakes began their face-off, the KKR official Twitter posted the famous Spider-Man meme with the caption, ‘Rahul to Rahul!’ leaving fans in splits.

As things stand, KKR is currently at the bottom of the table with just one win in the bag, a disheartening season for the two-time IPL champions. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will have a difficult hill to climb if they want to repeat their one and only success that came during the inaugural season of the game.

Currently, Royal Challengers Bangalore stands at the top with an undefeated four-match success, while Chennai Super Kings is looking to nudge its way up from number two.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is slated to conclude on May 30, with the finalists locking horns in Ahmedabad.

