IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: 'Table Toppers Are Back' - Fans on Twitter Hail Super Kings After Wankhede Epic

Chennai Super Kings zoomed to the top spot in IPL 2021 points table following their nerve-shredding win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an epic thriller at the Wankhede on Wednesday. Chasing a mammoth 221, KKR recovered from 31/5 to 202-all out as three-time winners CSK won by 18 runs.

The win, CSK’s third of the ongoing season in four matches, helped MS Dhoni’s men to six points and replace Royal Challengers Bangalore who have been unbeaten so far having won all their matches to collect six points. Right now, the top-three teams in the standings have six points each and are separated on the basis of net run-rate with CSK boasting of a 1.142 NRR.

The performance and the result was lapped up by CSK fans on twitter who took to the social media platform to express their happiness and excitement upon return to the summit considering they finished a lowly seventh last season – their worst ever show in IPL history.

CSK next face RCB on Sunday in what will be a blockbuster encounter with Dhoni clashing against Virat Kohli. However, before that, RCB will be taking on Rajasthan Royals and aiming to continue their winning start to the season and reclaim the top spot as well.

So far, Kohli’s men have beaten Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and KKR to start an IPL campaign with three straight wins – the first time they have done in their history. On the other hand, CSK lost their season opener to last-year’s finalists Delhi Capitals before bouncing back and completing their own hat-trick of wins beating Punjab Kings, RR and KKR in the process.

Fans of both CSK and KKR will remember their latest encounter for some time to come considering the manner in which it swung wildly. After Faf du Plessis’ excellent 95 not out had driven Super Kings to a 220/3, Deepak Chahar had once again produced a deadly Powerplay spell in which he knocked over four KKR batters leaving them in a terrible position.

However, first Andre Russell revived KKR’s hopes with a blistering 22-ball 54 before Pat Cummins kept them alive in the chase, smashing his second ever IPL fifty but the target proved beyond their reach with the Australian unbeaten on 66 off 34.

