IPL 2021, KKR vs DC, Probable XI: Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting or Harbhajan Singh, Who Will Replace Andre Russell?

The match number 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League will see two in-form teams, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals face each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. While Delhi Capitals will play to confirm their berth in the playoffs, Kolkata who narrowly lost Chennai Super Kings in their previous game would hope to get back to winning ways and make their case for a top four finish.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

However, going into the match Andre Russell’s fitness would be of more concern than their result in the previous game. The West Indies all-rounder looked to have suffered a hamstring injury during the fag end of the match between CSK and KKR on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders do have able replacements in Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Cutting but on Andre Russell’s day he has the ability of winning the match single-handedly.

Delhi too is nursing an injured all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis, the Aussie picked up a niggle in their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad which will also rule him out on Tuesday. DC fielded only three overseas players in their game against Rajasthan Royals, with Lalit Yadav replacing Marcus Stoinis in the playing XI. However, this time around they will have the option of slotting in Sam Billings, but it just might be too early for the Englishman as he left quarantine only on Monday.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and his team know that there will be very little margin for error as they head into a game which is more crucial from their point of view as far as keeping their play-offs prospects are concerned. Delhi too will be hungry for a win because two more wins from where they are right now should be enough to seal a top-two spot, which effectively means a double-chance to reach the final.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs DELHI CAPITALS PROBABLE XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan/Ben Cutting, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here