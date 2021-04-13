- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: KKR vs MI - Rohit Sharma vs Prasidh Krishna & Other Battles To Watch Out For
The Hardik Pandya vs Varun Chakravarthy face-off can potentially decide the contest in the middle overs. Hardik is one of the most destructive batsmen in the IPL with the second-highest strike rate, both, in IPL 2019 and IPL 2020. Hardik may take on Chakravarthy and heave him over mid-wicket or go with the turn over cover.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 13, 2021, 5:26 PM IST
Five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians will clash with two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk on the 13th of April, Tuesday. Mumbai Indians lost their opening encounter to RCB while KKR beat the Sunrisers at the same venue. The marquee clash will be decided by a number of mini-battles within the larger contest. We identify three such key match-ups which can potentially decide the outcome of the match.
1. Rohit Sharma vs Prasidh Krishna
Rohit Sharma has not been in the best of personal form with the bat for Mumbai Indians during the last few seasons and the time has come for him to make a big contribution. The MI skipper may just unleash his A-game against KKR and take the attack to the opposition bowlers. He will have to face the talented right-arm fast, Prasidh Krishna in the powerplay. Krishna bowls with pace and has the ability to extract extra bounce from any wicket. He recently made an impressive debut for India against England and will not be easy to get away even during the fielding restrictions. It will be interesting to see if Krishna tests Rohit with the short ball – the latter is one of the most accomplished batsmen of the pull shot in the Indian XI.
2. Hardik Pandya vs Varun Chakravarthy
This is the contest that will decide the contest in the middle overs. Hardik Pandya is one of the most destructive batsmen in the IPL with the second-highest strike rate, both, in IPL 2019 and IPL 2020. A few overs of Hardik can change the course and complexion of a match. It will not be easy against the mystery spinner – Varun Chakravarthy. The leg break bowler who also delivers a number of googlies has a number of tricks up his sleeve and can bamboozle Hardik with his variations. Will Hardik take on Chakravarthy and heave him over mid-wicket or go with the turn over cover?
3. Nitish Rana vs Jasprit Bumrah
Nitish Rana was the Player of the Match against the Sunrisers and blasted a magnificent 80 off just 56 deliveries. He made use of the restrictions in the powerplay and went after the SRH bowlers. It will not be that easy against the MI opening pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Bumrah bowls an immaculate line and length, is fast and delivers a lethal yorker. His natural angle over the wicket will also take the ball away from Rana and not make it easy for him to play his shots. What strategy will the left-hander employ against the ace speedster? Will Bumrah test him with the short-pitched stuff? A fascinating contest awaits.
