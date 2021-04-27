IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS: Golden Ducks and Catches But It Was An Eoin Morgan Show

It was all about “golden ducks”, “catches win matches” as on Monday, 26 April PBKS went against KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was a do-or-die situation for both teams. The first match at the world’s largest stadium had a lot to offer, from Ravi Bishnoi’s sprinted TV diving catch, to Eoin Morgan’s leading from the front Captain innings, and finally, KKR bagging the match by 5 wickets. Here’s how the official social media handles of franchise and fanfam reacted to the thriller.

Tuhadda swaagat hai, Sunil Narine KL Rahul makes room and slams through cover-point for 4 #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvKKR — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021

While Dinesh Karthik played the 50th for KKR, Chris Jordan had a grandeur welcome in the PBKS family

When KKR’s Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl nobody thought that they would limit PBKS at a meagre 123/9, all thanks to the superb bowling by Prasidh Krishna (3/30), Sunil Narine(2/22), Pat Cummings(2/31) who not only took early wickets but also made sure not many runs were secured.

This is the KKR we all want to see — Sourabh Negi (@im_sourav146) April 26, 2021

The damage had been done, it was now batsmen who would seal the victory for KKR, but this is T20, and anything can happen when bowlers and fielders are determined to be lethal. PBKS bowlers were on a spree as they “golden duckk-ed Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine and limited KKR to a 17/3 after first 3 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi’s running catch and Chris Gayle’s diving to stop the ball and aiming for a direct hit (that made his west indies counter-part Andre Russell giggle) were some caught on camera moments, here’s a recap,

RAVI BISHNOI EYES ON THE BALL WHAT A CATCH — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021

Andre Russell laughing from the dugout after watching Chris Gayle dive in the field. pic.twitter.com/Ij2je7NJB1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2021

In the end, it was Eoin Morgan’s 47* off 40 in sync with Rahul Tripathi’s 41 off 32 responsible innings, that led the KKR to a memorable win, the winning Captain also secured 7000 runs mark in T20.

You are just heart of KKR @tripathirahul52 — Shaikh Mohiuddin (@ShaikhM25200531) April 26, 2021

The co-owner of the franchise Juhi Chawla congratulated the team on winning

Proud of our Knights .. and Pat for his magnanimous contribution ..!!! @patcummins30 @KKRidershttps://t.co/PSQeqgM3BS — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 27, 2021

While Shahrukh’s last tweet-wish came true

Coulda…woulda…shoulda can take a backseat tonight…@KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. ( oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys…@Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit…we will be back!! pic.twitter.com/B1wGBe14n3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 21, 2021

KKR’s green room was high on morale and boosted with confidence after the day’s win

With KKR in 5th spot and PBKS in 6th, it’ll be interesting to see how they buckle up for the rest of the matches. Till then CSK are the table toppers and a lot of cricket is yet to be unfolded

