IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS: Golden Ducks and Catches But It Was An Eoin Morgan Show
It was all about golden ducks and catches win matches on Monday, 26 April when PBKS went against KKR at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad where KKR won the match by 5 wickets
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 27, 2021, 7:10 PM IST
It was all about “golden ducks”, “catches win matches” as on Monday, 26 April PBKS went against KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was a do-or-die situation for both teams. The first match at the world’s largest stadium had a lot to offer, from Ravi Bishnoi’s sprinted TV diving catch, to Eoin Morgan’s leading from the front Captain innings, and finally, KKR bagging the match by 5 wickets. Here’s how the official social media handles of franchise and fanfam reacted to the thriller.
SOLID over to kick us off by @ShivamMavi23
PBKS – 2/0 (1)#PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
Tuhadda swaagat hai, Sunil Narine
KL Rahul makes room and slams through cover-point for 4 #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvKKR
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
While Dinesh Karthik played the 50th for KKR, Chris Jordan had a grandeur welcome in the PBKS family
.@abhisheknayar1 hands @DineshKarthik his 50th cap for the Knights pic.twitter.com/raHRmiXO5e
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
Guess who’s in the side
How happy are y’all to @CJordan? #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/8KzHzf6M37
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
When KKR’s Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl nobody thought that they would limit PBKS at a meagre 123/9, all thanks to the superb bowling by Prasidh Krishna (3/30), Sunil Narine(2/22), Pat Cummings(2/31) who not only took early wickets but also made sure not many runs were secured.
ATTABOY, @patcummins30!!!
Rahul makes the walk back!#PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 https://t.co/GK0sN4CNNh
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
Patty giving us more than one reason to smile today! ☺️#PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/qvqfQEsUXb
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
.@SunilPNarine74 strikes!!! WHAT A CATCH @tripathirahul52 is different gravy in the field! pic.twitter.com/Aj6RpnWnbY
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
This is the KKR we all want to see
— Sourabh Negi (@im_sourav146) April 26, 2021
#KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/jzzNUjToNz
— SHubhAm sHitole (@JrSrkShub) April 26, 2021
View this post on Instagram
The damage had been done, it was now batsmen who would seal the victory for KKR, but this is T20, and anything can happen when bowlers and fielders are determined to be lethal. PBKS bowlers were on a spree as they “golden duckk-ed Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine and limited KKR to a 17/3 after first 3 overs.
Those first 3 overs from the Kings In The North!#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvKKR https://t.co/mMkCy72oc3
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
Taken by SRK!
Moises Henriques strikes as he removes Rana for a golden #KKR – 5/1 (0.4)#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvKKR
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
Moises after getting a wicket off a full toss – ! #SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/AEq0g3M24H
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
SU-0⃣ NARINE
Ravi BishNOICE #KKR – 17/3 (3)#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #PBKSvKKR
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
Ravi Bishnoi’s running catch and Chris Gayle’s diving to stop the ball and aiming for a direct hit (that made his west indies counter-part Andre Russell giggle) were some caught on camera moments, here’s a recap,
View this post on Instagram
RAVI BISHNOI
EYES ON THE BALL
WHAT A CATCH
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
Direct-hit from the #UniverseBoss
effort from Chris Gayle #SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #PBKSvKKR
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
Andre Russell laughing from the dugout after watching Chris Gayle dive in the field. pic.twitter.com/Ij2je7NJB1
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2021
In the end, it was Eoin Morgan’s 47* off 40 in sync with Rahul Tripathi’s 41 off 32 responsible innings, that led the KKR to a memorable win, the winning Captain also secured 7000 runs mark in T20.
View this post on Instagram
A knock full of stylish strokes and positive intent @tripathirahul52 #PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/h91jsn7t2a
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
You are just heart of KKR @tripathirahul52
— Shaikh Mohiuddin (@ShaikhM25200531) April 26, 2021
A bonafide white-ball legend crosses yet another milestone @Eoin16 #PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/FGsz8WJAfd
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
— kkr (@purple_army_kkr) April 26, 2021
to winning ways! We keep believing #PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/YSZ0t1NKZX
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
The co-owner of the franchise Juhi Chawla congratulated the team on winning
Proud of our Knights .. and Pat for his magnanimous contribution ..!!! @patcummins30 @KKRidershttps://t.co/PSQeqgM3BS
— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 27, 2021
While Shahrukh’s last tweet-wish came true
Coulda…woulda…shoulda can take a backseat tonight…@KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. ( oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys…@Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit…we will be back!! pic.twitter.com/B1wGBe14n3
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 21, 2021
KKR’s green room was high on morale and boosted with confidence after the day’s win
View this post on Instagram
With KKR in 5th spot and PBKS in 6th, it’ll be interesting to see how they buckle up for the rest of the matches. Till then CSK are the table toppers and a lot of cricket is yet to be unfolded
