IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB Preview - RCB Eye Top Two Positions; KKR Reversal of Fortunes

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost two of their last three matches and would not want to concede the early momentum they had built in the tournament. The Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand, have had a torrid campaign thus far and won only two of their seven matches. The RCB beat KKR by 38 runs in their first encounter in IPL 2021 in Chennai.

RCB

The RCB batting let them down in the losses against CSK and Punjab Kings with two of their big 3 failing in each of the encounters. Skipper Virat Kohli has not quite looked at his best in the opener’s position and maybe needs to push himself down to number 3. RCB need to draft in wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen at the top of the order.

Harshal Patel has gone for a few in the last few matches and although he is still picking wickets, his economy is a cause of concern for the franchise. Yuzvendra Chahal needs to do a bit more in the middle overs – he has just picked 4 wickets in 7 matches and has conceded 8.26 runs per over.

Mohammed Siraj has been impressive with the new ball and not given much away – he has an economy rate of just 7.34.

KKR

KKR need to change personnel and approach in order to make a comeback in the tournament. Shubman Gill, their star opener, has been poor in the competition with just 132 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of barely 118. He needs to take more initiative in the powerplay.

Rahul Tripathi has to convert the starts into match-defining performances for KKR. Eoin Morgan needs to assume more responsibility in the middle order. He has just managed to score 92 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 112.19. Andre Russell has shown some form with the bat but needs the support of others in the middle order. There is a case for Dinesh Karthik to be promoted to number four.

Sunil Narine has been in woeful form with the bat and should be replaced by Shakib Al Hasan.

Pat Cummins is the leading wicket-taker for KKR with 9 wickets while Varun Chakravrthy has been restrictive.

WHEN: 3rd May, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Ahmedabad, India

TELECAST: StarSports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

RCB Team News

RCB may include Mohammed Azharuddeen at the top of the order. Rajat Patidar might sit out.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Mohammed Azharuddeen 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Daniel Sams, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR Team News

KKR is likely to drop Sunil Narine and get back Shakib in the XI.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Nitish Rana, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Dinesh Karthik, 5 Andre Russell, 6 Eoin Morgan, 7 Shakib Al Hasan, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Shivam Mavi, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Prasidh Krishna

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RCB won both the encounters in the UAE last season. They also beat KKR in the first encounter this season.

RCB beat KKR by 38 runs

RCB won by 8 wickets

RCB won by 82 runs

RCB won by 10 runs

KKR won by 5 wickets

To watch out for

Virat Kohli has not been at his consistent and destructive best in the tournament thus far. He has scored 198 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of just 121.47. It is time for a King Kohli special.

Quotes:

RCB: They got off to a good start but we pulled things back somewhat after five down. Should have been chasing 160, when they were 116/5, but we gave away 25-odd runs in the end : RCB skipper Virat Kohli after the loss against Punjab Kings.

KKR: Very disappointed. We were slow off the blocks with the bat, lost wickets in the middle period and Russell got us to 150-plus. Then got slow off the blocks with the ball: KKR captain, Eoin Morgan after the loss against the Capitals.

