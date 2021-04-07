IPL 2021: KKR's Brendon McCullum Conducts Catching Practice With Tennis Racket | WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum was seen giving out catches with a tennis racket in hand as the KKR players gathered around to do some catching drills on Tuesday ahead of the Indian Premier League, which is set to begin on April 9 in Chennai.

McCullum was seen dishing out catches to the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Andre Russell and Sheldon Jackson as others gathered around and cheered the trio, who were catching the balls which went flying out of Baz’s racquet.

While Harbhajan and Jackson held on to all that were thrown at them, Dre Russ dropped one in his attempts during the drill.

KKR are currently practicing at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai before flying out to Chennai for their first game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on April 11.

The two-time champion have more or less all their players available for training barring Pat Cummins, who arrived at Chennai directly and is still under the mandatory seven-day quarantine in his hotel room.

Other than Cummins, Lockie Ferguson has also been absent from the training sessions while Nitish Rana returned after testing negative for coronavirus following his positive results earlier. The likes of Harbhajan and KKR’s costliest purchase from the IPL 2021 auction in Shakib Al Hasan (INR 3.20 crore) also joined others in the training over the last couple of days.

KKR finished fifth last season in the United Arab Emirates with 14 points but missed out on the playoffs spot for the second season in a running because of an inferior net run-rate to third and fourth-placed SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively.

Following last season’s mid-season captaincy change and some stability thereafter and good additions to the side in the auction, KKR would be hoping to break the jinx and qualify for the last four and eventually lift their third IPL title come May 30.

