IPL 2021: KKR's Dinesh Karthik Reveals His Favourite Batting Partner

As the cricket fraternity gears up for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former skipper of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and ace wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik hosted a Question and Answer session on his official Twitter handle. During the interaction, Karthik answered a variety of questions from his fans and followers regarding his personal and professional life.

One of the first questions asked was regarding his favourite batting partner in the KKR. To this, the 35-year-old named the current skipper of the Knight Riders Eoin Morgan saying that he loves stitching partnerships with the England skipper as he never talks about the game while batting in the middle.

The two generally talk about random stuff and Karthik likes it that way. Eoin Morgan was picked by KKR during IPL 2020 auctions for a whopping amount of INR 5.25 crore and was handed the responsibility of leading the side mid-way during IPL 2020 as Karthik stepped down from the post owing to the team’s torrid run in the initial games.

My favourite partner has to be @Eoin16 He never talks cricket in the middle, only random stuff…I enjoy doing that! https://t.co/6KpO7ZEG9z — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 7, 2021

The IPL auctions for the 2021 edition saw KKR making some interesting picks. When the former KKR skipper was questioned about the ‘most exciting KKR recruitment’ in the IPL 2021 auction, Dinesh Karthik picked Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan stating that it is great to have the all-rounder back in the team.

It's always great to have @Sah75official with us, he has been a very exciting recruit for us. He has played with KKR before so it's great to have him back in our team! https://t.co/DNMJLuAMZU — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 7, 2021

During the exciting Q & A session, the wicketkeeper also opined on his batting position in the upcoming T20 Extravaganza. One of the major reasons KKR failing to perform in IPL 2020 was their messed-up batting line-up. Thus, answering the highly-anticipated question regarding his batting position, Karthik reckoned that he is hoping to stay at the crease for a long time but the batting order will mainly depend on the situation of the game.

Yes, I am. Knowing McCullum & Morgan, the batting order is going to be very flexible and it will be depending upon the situation where I will be batting https://t.co/APNqKw6ZqO — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 7, 2021

KKR play their first game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on April 11.

