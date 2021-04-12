IPL 2021: Nitish Rana Reveals the Secret Behind His Match-winning Performance Against SRH

Nitish Rana emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for the two-time IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they won their first match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, April 11 in Chennai. Rana was in spectacular form with the willow against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and ended up winning the Man of the Match award.

Opening the innings alongside Shubman Gill, Rana kept his composure throughout the game and played a scintillating knock of 80 runs off 56 deliveries at a strike rate of 142.86. His knock included nine boundaries and four maximums. Though the 27-year-old lost his wicket to spinner Mohammed Nabi in the 18th over, the Knight Riders were successful in posting a comprehensive total of 187 runs.

Moreover, Rana had an explosive start to his innings against SRH as he started the game by hitting a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling. Speaking about his knock during the post-match presentation, the opening batsman reckoned that he aimed to hit every ball that was in his slot.

“I was backing myself and looking to hit balls. I’ve been playing spin since childhood, so in a way, it’s in my blood,” stated the player-of-the-match.

Apart from Rana, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik also contributed for KKR as they added 53 and 22 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard for their team. Chasing 188, the Orange Army put up a good fight as Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey scored 55 and 61 not out. However, the team failed to accelerate their innings in the last few overs and lost the game by 10 runs. Veteran cricket player Virender Sehwag questioned Pandey for his slow strike rate in the match that led SRH lose the match by just 10 runs.

