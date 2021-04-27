IPL 2021: KKR's Sheldon Jackson Donates to Gautam Gambhir Foundation, Urges Everyone to Provide Financial Aid

KKR all-rounder Sheldon Jackson has made a donation to Gautam Gambhir foundation with an eye on relief to the millions of Indians who are infected during the second wave of Coronavirus. Earlier yesterday his teammate Pat Cummins also made a donation of USD 50,000 to ‘PM Cares’ fund so that the reinforcement of Oxygen supplies can be done in the hospitals.

Jackson is a 34-year-old wicket-keeper batsman who is representing KKR in this year’s IPL. He plays for Pondicherry in domestic circuit and was a regular in Saurashtra setup for many years.“In these difficult times for our beloved country, my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering. I pray that the good times return sooner rather than later. I request you all to please follow the SOPs as directed by the authorities, please stay home as much as possible and wear your masks at all times when you step outside.

“I have made a humble contribution towards the Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) who are doing an excellent job in helping as many people as possible. I urge you all to do the same and donate whatever amount you can to your trusted fund or organization as every rupee counts the fight against COVID-19. Please stay safe and stay healthy!” his statement read.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said cricketers competing in the IPL will have to make their “own arrangements” to return home after his country banned all flights from India in the wake of a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic there.Australia on Tuesday suspended all direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect until May 15 due to the “very significant” spike in COVID-19 cases.

