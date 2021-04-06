- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: KKR's Shubman Gill Shuts Down Troll With Fitting Reply
IPL 2021 will be Shubman’s fourth season with KKR and he has proved to be a vital cog in the team’s batting line-up.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 6, 2021, 1:28 PM IST
In the recent past, the young opening batsman Shubman Gill has managed to attract the attention of who’s who of the cricket fraternity with his temperament and class while playing for India in the purest format of the game. Gill made his Test debut for India in the second Test of the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and played an impressive knock of 45 runs.
This was followed by the right-hander producing more stunning knocks in the coming matches and thus far collecting 378 runs including three half-centuries from seven Test matches. The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from April 9 in India will see the batsman plying his trade for two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
IPL 2021 will be Shubman’s fourth season with KKR and he has proved to be a vital cog in the team’s batting line-up with 939 runs under his belt from 41 IPL matches at an average of 33.5. However, the thing that has constantly plagued Shubman has been his low strike rate and inability to pace the innings during the powerplay or afterwards.
The same was pointed out by some people in the comment section of Kolkata Knight Riders’s Instagram page, as they trolled the 21-year-old by calling him a ‘tuk-tuk’ player. KKR shared a still of the batsman with the caption, “High Elbow, Straight Bat, Picture Perfect!”
View this post on Instagram
While the post was admired by many, some took the opportunity to criticize Shubmanfor his low strike rate and even questioned his position in the Indian team saying that the batsman was selected for the Test team and not the T20I team after looking at his performance in the IPL 2020. In last year’s IPL, Shubman scored 440 runs at a strike rate of less than 118.
The young rookie wasn’t the one to step back as he gave a fighting reply to all the trolls and haters by commenting, “I am right where I want to be Mr. NOBODY.”
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule