IPL 2021: KL Rahul 78 Runs Away From Joining The 2000-Club For Punjab Kings In The IPL

KL Rahul is the most prolific scorer in the last few editions of the IPL. He has amassed more than 500 runs for Punjab Kings in each of the previous three seasons and has the highest aggregate of 1922 for any batsman between 2018 and 2020 in the competition. As Punjab Kings kicks off their campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai later today, we look at some of the numbers piled up by the stylish batsman in the IPL in the last few seasons and also some records and milestones he can surpass this season.

Rahul was the third-highest scorer with 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and strike rate of 158.41 including 6 fifties in 2018 – he was at his brutal and destructive best that season. Since then he has switched between the role of an anchor and an aggressor opening the innings for Punjab Kings. He had the second-highest aggregate in 2019 with 593 runs at 53.9 at a strike rate of 135.28 – his exploits included a hundred and six fifties.

Rahul bettered his performance in the UAE in 2020 amassing 670 runs which was the highest aggregate in that edition. He also notched up the highest score by an Indian batsman in the history of the IPL when he smashed an unbeaten 132 off just 69 deliveries against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.

Rahul will be difficult to contain on the Wankhede wicket where has an exceptional record. The right-hander has scored 242 runs in just 4 matches at an average of 80.67 at the iconic stadium in the IPL. Only Sanath Jayasuriya (211 runs at an average of 105.5) has a higher average than Rahul at the venue.

There are also a few records and milestones which he is set to pass during the 2021 edition.

Rahul is just 78 runs away from becoming only the second batsman from Punjab Kings (after Shaun Marsh) to reach the 2000-club in the IPL. He is currently sitting on 1922 runs in 42 innings at a stunning average of 54.91 and strike rate of 140.08 for the franchise. He is the third-highest scorer for Punjab Kings after Marsh and David Miller. If Rahul continues to be the run-machine he has in the last three editions of the IPL and scores in excess of 555 runs in 2021 too, he will become the highest scorer for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Overall in all T20 cricket (domestic + international), Rahul has an aggregate of 4842 runs in 139 innings at an average of 41.74 and strike rate of 137.51 including 4 hundreds and 39 fifties. He is just 158 runs shy of joining an excusive set of Indians who have scored 5000 or more runs in T20 cricket. If Rahul does manage to achieve the feat during this edition, he would have gone past Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh in the run chart.

Rahul is also just 8 sixes short of recording 200 maximums in all T20 cricket. With three more 50-plus scores, the talented Indian batsman would also surpass Shaun Marsh for the most number of such scores by a Punjab Kings’ batsman.

Rahul is also just 353 runs away from reaching the milestone of 3000 runs in the IPL. He has scored 2647 runs in 72 innings and his average of 44.86 is the highest in the history of the IPL (min. 2000 runs).

