IPL 2021: KL Rahul Becomes Fastest Indian to Score 3000 Runs in IPL, Twitter Hails PBKS Captain

Matches are coming thick and fast in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE, so are the runs and the hunt for the Orange Cap. Despite losing the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul became the fastest Indian to score 3000 runs in the history of the IPL. Rahul achieved the impressive milestone after smashing two massive sixes in the ongoing UAE-leg of the IPL in Dubai on Tuesday.

Overall, the wicketkeeper-batter is the second-fastest player to have achieved the remarkable record after teammate Chris Gayle. The Caribbean legend took 75 matches to cross the 3000-run mark, while his PBKS captain achieved it in his 80th IPL innings.

Meanwhile, fans and supporters praised the 29-year-old latest achievement on Twitter. Hailing the skipper’s magnificent performance, PBKS shared a poster on Twitter and wrote,”We love you." The photo-poster shows Rahul raising his bat and 3000 runs IPL emblazoned in the background.

See it here:

Another user lauded Rahul’s achievement and termed him as the “new Mr. Consistent IPL!”

The new Mr CONSISTENT IPL!!!!— Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) September 21, 2021

“KL Rahul completes 3000 IPL runs The Real Mr. IPL,” remarked a third.

KL Rahul completes 3000 IPL runs The Real Mr. IPL ❤ pic.twitter.com/zq4tNjXPSV— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) September 21, 2021

“Feeling lovely for my boss,” wrote another user.

Showing comparisons, another user tweeted, ”Fewest innings to reach 3,000 IPL runs.” The post also mentions the number of innings taken by Gayle, Rahul and David Warner, the trio achieved the 3000-run milestone in under 100 innings.

Fewest inning to 3000 IPL runs:-75: Chris Gayle80: KL Rahul*94: David Warner Only three players to do it under 100 innings — Universe BOSS (@gayle_boss) September 21, 2021

Earlier in the match on Tuesday, Punjab Kings won the toss and asked RR to bat first. The Sanju Samson-led side scored 185 in the allotted 20 overs. Chasing the competitive total, PBKS’ top four batters including the skipper gave a solid start. While Rahul missed his half-century and was dismissed at 49, opener Mayank Agarwal smashed 67 off 43 balls. In the end, PBKS needed 19 from 20 balls to seal victory, however RR’s young pacer Kartik Tyagi’s last-over heroics guided his side to a nail-biting two-run victory at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

