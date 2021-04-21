IPL 2021: KL Rahul Hopeful Punjab Kings Will Bounce Back

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is hopeful his team would have learned from their mistakes against Sunrisers Hyderabad after they lost by nine wickets in an IPL 2021 contest on Wednesday. PBKS were bowled out for 120 in 19.4 overs and although SRH chased down the target losing just one wicket, they could do so only in 18.4 overs.

Rahul said adjusting to Chennai’s wicket after having played their previous games in Mumbai was difficult.

“It was tough to adapt but we knew, having watched the games, what to expect. Bowlers tried very hard, but it’s very hard coming into these conditions and adapting quickly,” he added.

“Hopefully we learn from this mistake, we have a game in a few days, hopefully we come and win…. Every game from now is important for us and we’ve always been in that situation, where we get in a place where we have to win every game,” Rahul said.

PBKS are lying at the bottom of the table after their humiliating loss.

On the other hand SRH broke their jinx and finally won after a long hiatus at the Chennai MA Chidambaram Stadium.

