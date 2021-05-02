- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
CHE
MUM219/6(20.0) RR 10.9
Mumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: KL Rahul Hospitalised With Acute Appendicitis; Mayank Agarwal to Lead PBKS vs DC
KL Rahul is the captain of Punjab Kings. So far no confirmation has been made about his availability for IPL 2021.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 6:14 PM IST
In a major development, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul will undergo surgery after he was diagnosed with Acute Apendicitis. The 28-year-old complained of severe abdomen pain last night and didn’t respond to medication. Following which he was admitted to a hospital. The news was shared by Punjab Kings on their Twitter page. This comes as a major development for the Punjab franchise which beat RCB recently in Ahmedabad. Rahul has been flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment, the IPL franchise announced.
IPL 2021 | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE
Praying for KL Rahul’s health and speedy recovery 🙏❤️#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/q81OtUz297
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 2, 2021
In Rahul’s absence his Karnataka and India teammate Mayank Agarwal will lead the side against Delhi Capitals today.
With six points, Punjab Kings are now at the second half of the IPL standings. They are at fifth position and have won three games and lost four games in the tournament. They are greatly helped in this pursuit by skipper KL Rahul who led from the front last year scoring 670 runs. Incidentally this year too, Rahul tops the run-charts and holds the Orange Cap. Punjab are slowly and steadily getting into the groove. A couple of nights ago, they went onto beat RCB in a tight contest.
IPL 2021: Nicholas Pooran Gets Another Duck; Twitterati Unimpressed
Skipper KL Rahul’s unbeaten 91 (57) and an all-round effort by Harpreet Brar (25* and 3/19) along with Chris Gayle’s 46 (24) helped Punjab Kings smash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night. Punjab posted 179 for 5 in 20 overs despite suffering a middle overs-collapse thanks to Rahul and Brar. The left-arm spinner Brar then got Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers as RCB were restricted to 145 for 8 in 20 overs.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule