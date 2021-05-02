IPL 2021: KL Rahul Hospitalised With Acute Appendicitis; Mayank Agarwal to Lead PBKS vs DC

In a major development, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul will undergo surgery after he was diagnosed with Acute Apendicitis. The 28-year-old complained of severe abdomen pain last night and didn’t respond to medication. Following which he was admitted to a hospital. The news was shared by Punjab Kings on their Twitter page. This comes as a major development for the Punjab franchise which beat RCB recently in Ahmedabad. Rahul has been flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment, the IPL franchise announced.

In Rahul’s absence his Karnataka and India teammate Mayank Agarwal will lead the side against Delhi Capitals today.

With six points, Punjab Kings are now at the second half of the IPL standings. They are at fifth position and have won three games and lost four games in the tournament. They are greatly helped in this pursuit by skipper KL Rahul who led from the front last year scoring 670 runs. Incidentally this year too, Rahul tops the run-charts and holds the Orange Cap. Punjab are slowly and steadily getting into the groove. A couple of nights ago, they went onto beat RCB in a tight contest.

Skipper KL Rahul’s unbeaten 91 (57) and an all-round effort by Harpreet Brar (25* and 3/19) along with Chris Gayle’s 46 (24) helped Punjab Kings smash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night. Punjab posted 179 for 5 in 20 overs despite suffering a middle overs-collapse thanks to Rahul and Brar. The left-arm spinner Brar then got Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers as RCB were restricted to 145 for 8 in 20 overs.

