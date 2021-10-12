IPL 2021: KL Rahul Leads Orange Cap List as Glen Maxwell Enters Top 5; Harshal Patel Makes Purple Cap His Own

We have almost come to the end of the IPL 2021 season, with just two of the 60 matches left. We saw many young, and unknown cricketers become household names throughout this season, and a few superstars get back their mojo. However, if you are a Royal Challengers Bangalore supporter, you have seen both such journeys from a close range. While Harshal Patel, the Haryana-born Indian pacer who joined RCB from Delhi Capitals, became a superstar of sorts following his record-equaling performance, Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell also repaid the faith of the RCB think tank with consistent performance throughout the season.

Eyebrows were raised when Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to rope in the services of Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore at the 2021 IPL auction. The hard-hitting Aussie batter had a torrid outing with Punjab Kings in the previous season where he could score only 108 runs in 13 games. However, as the season progressed, RCB’s extravagant spending looked more and more sensible. In the 15 matches that Glenn Maxwell played, he scored 513 runs at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10. He is currently fifth in the run-scorers list. He may even fall to the sixth position if Prithvi Shaw manages to score 52 runs in the remaining games, but his return to form couldn’t have come at a better time for Australia with the ICC T20 World Cup being played in Oman and UAE.

The Orange Cap list is, however, being led by KL Rahul, who has 626 runs from 13 games, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK (603 runs), Shikhar Dhawan of DC (551 runs), and Faf du Plessis of CSK (547 runs).

Moving onto the Purple Cap or the highest wicket-taker of the season, Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore leads the list by a mile. The 30-year-old has 32 wickets to his name and has equaled Dwayne Bravo’s most wickets in a season record. Harshal made his IPL debut back in 2012, representing the same franchise, and picked up nine wickets in 12 matches. Before this, the 2015 season was his best outing, where he picked up 17 wickets after playing 15 games.

Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan with 23 wickets is second on the list, while Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah with 21 wickets is third. Mohammed Shami with 19 wickets is fourth and Rashid Khan with 18, fifth.

