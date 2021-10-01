IPL 2021: KL Rahul Keep PBKS Alive; DC Into Playoffs After KKR Lose By Five Wickets

Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in Dubai. This meant that they have averted an IPL exit, paving the way for Delhi Capitals who now become the second team to qualify for the playoffs. KL Rahul was out in the final over of the innings with Punjab still needing four off four, but Shahrukh Khan smashed a six off Venkatesh Iyer to end all possibility of a tight finish. Before this, KL Rahul was given not out amid all the drama after his catch was taken superbly in the deep by Rahul Tripathi, but the umpire thought otherwise.

So not only luck wasn’t with the Knights, they also let themselves down with poor fielding. Both the Punjab openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (40 off 27 balls) were dropped. The duo made Morgan-led side pay with a solid 70-run stand upfront. Later a mix up between Dinesh Karthik and Varun Chakrawarthy made sure KKR give another reprieve to dangerman Rahul who was finally out playing a knock of 67 off 55 balls, ending all hopes of a possible KKR return. Only disappointment was Nicholas Pooran whose poor form continued as he threw his wicket away for 12.

Earlier Venkatesh Iyer hit a fluent 67 while Nitish Rana produced a fiery 31 off 18 balls before Punjab Kings managed to stop Kolkata Knight Riders at 165 for seven in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. Invited to bat, the in-form KKR batsmen controlled the proceedings for a major part of their innings and had it not been some excellent death over spells by Mohammed Shami (1/23) and Arshdeep Singh (3/32), KKR would have got a bigger score on the board. Iyer and Tripathi (34 off 26 balls) raised a 72-run stand, stroking the ball around with ease. Rana’s cameo was also crucial for KKR.

