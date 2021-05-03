IPL 2021: KL Rahul Undergoes Surgery for Acute Appendicitis in Mumbai

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has successfully undergone a surgery for Acute Appendicitis and will be back in PBKS bio-bubble very soon after undergoing a quarantine. A report in ESPN Cricinfo says that the Punjab franchise flew Rahul to Mumbai for this emergency surgery where he is set to undergo recovery for the next seven days. He will then be undergoing quarantine before rejoining the side. But his conditions of quarantine are yet to be determined and will be deliberated upon by the franchise. The IPL has been rocked by the two big breaking news where members of KKR and CSK have tested positive. While Varun Chakravarthy and Sandip Warrier has tested positive, CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L Balaji were also among the affected.

Earlier yesterday PBKS had announced that KL Rahul has complained of severe stomach pain. The 28-year-old complained of severe abdomen pain and didn’t respond to medication. Following which he was admitted to a hospital. The news was shared by Punjab Kings on their Twitter page. This comes as a major development for the Punjab franchise which beat RCB recently in Ahmedabad.

With six points, Punjab Kings are now at the second half of the IPL standings. They are at fifth position and have won three games and lost four games in the tournament. They are greatly helped in this pursuit by skipper KL Rahul who led from the front last year scoring 670 runs. Incidentally this year too, Rahul tops the run-charts and holds the Orange Cap. Punjab are slowly and steadily getting into the groove. Recently, they went onto beat RCB in a tight contest.

