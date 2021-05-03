- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: KL Rahul Undergoes Surgery for Acute Appendicitis in Mumbai
KL Rahul has undergone a surgery for Acute Appendicitis in Mumbai. He has been asked to take rest for the next seven days.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 6:17 PM IST
Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has successfully undergone a surgery for Acute Appendicitis and will be back in PBKS bio-bubble very soon after undergoing a quarantine. A report in ESPN Cricinfo says that the Punjab franchise flew Rahul to Mumbai for this emergency surgery where he is set to undergo recovery for the next seven days. He will then be undergoing quarantine before rejoining the side. But his conditions of quarantine are yet to be determined and will be deliberated upon by the franchise. The IPL has been rocked by the two big breaking news where members of KKR and CSK have tested positive. While Varun Chakravarthy and Sandip Warrier has tested positive, CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L Balaji were also among the affected.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Earlier yesterday PBKS had announced that KL Rahul has complained of severe stomach pain. The 28-year-old complained of severe abdomen pain and didn’t respond to medication. Following which he was admitted to a hospital. The news was shared by Punjab Kings on their Twitter page. This comes as a major development for the Punjab franchise which beat RCB recently in Ahmedabad.
Praying for KL Rahul’s health and speedy recovery 🙏❤️#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/q81OtUz297
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 2, 2021
Also read:CSK Bowling Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji And CEO Kasi Viswanathan Test COVID-19 Positive; Five in DDCA Ground Staff Also Infected
With six points, Punjab Kings are now at the second half of the IPL standings. They are at fifth position and have won three games and lost four games in the tournament. They are greatly helped in this pursuit by skipper KL Rahul who led from the front last year scoring 670 runs. Incidentally this year too, Rahul tops the run-charts and holds the Orange Cap. Punjab are slowly and steadily getting into the groove. Recently, they went onto beat RCB in a tight contest.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule