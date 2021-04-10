IPL 2021: KL Rahul 'Wonders' How Chris Gayle Aced the Art of Explosive Batting

Even at the age of 41, West Indies explosive power-hitter Chris Gayle is one of the most feared batsmen, especially in the shortest format of the game. Last year, Gayle was at his fluent best with the willow for his franchise, Punjab Kings, as he accumulated a stunning 288 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 137.14.PBKS skipper KL Rahul seemed amazed with Gayle’s explosive batting as he recently revealed that it is a mystery to him that how the West Indies star keeps getting better and better without even practicing much.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

“I really wonder how he does that,” he said, adding that the star player ends up being how he is, despite partying on a yacht every time. This comes as a surprise to Rahul, who “spends three-four hours getting my batting and skill right.” The skipper also expressed a happiness in playing with Gayle and hitting sixes together. The statement came during a podcast on Red Bull’s Decoding Athletes series.The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) hosted in the United Arab Emirates saw Rahul as the highest run-getter. However, his efforts went in vain as Punjab failed to qualify for the playoffs, as no other player apart from the skipper took the responsibility to score runs in every game.

Also Read: ‘I Was Running on Quick Sand’

When asked about the previous season, the PBKS skipper revealed that it did hurt him to see the performance of the team and he hopes that they will be able to cross the finishing line this time and win their maiden IPL trophy. Rahul also believes that the change of name, logo, and jersey will bring good fortune for them.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here