- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Knew I Would Bowl Two Overs at the Death..But Three, Feels Great-Harshal Patel
The 30-year-old Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler said he took a cue from the way the ball was tailing in at the end overs
- IANS
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 8:18 AM IST
Friday night found Royal Challengers Bowler Harshal Patel scoring his first ever fifer in T20 cricket as the Bangalore boys defeated the Mumbai Indians in a two-wicket victory. Patel, who initially went for 15 runs in his first over, returned for the death overs to secure his five-wicket haul.The cue, he said, was in how the ball tailed in to the batsmen in the end overs.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
“[When] the ball started tailing a bit when I came into bowl in the 16th over, that was my cue. And I executed it brilliantly,” he said, towards the end of the Mumbai Indians’ innings. “It was very clear from the beginning I was going to bowl two overs at the death but today I bowled three. Feels great.”The right-arm bowler was also apprehensive about the bounce on the wicket. “It’s a decent batting surface. Just the dimensions allow you to take [the] pace off. Also, the bounce isn’t as good as it usually is. It’s probably keeping low.”
Also Read: ‘I Was Running on Quick Sand’
Despite being confronted by the formidable Mumbai Indians line-up, the Royal Challenger said he wasn’t unnerved.”You can’t look at the opposition all the time. All you need to focus on at the top of your mark is your execution and planning and that’s what I did. This is my first five-wicket haul in all the T20s I’ve played. Coming against MI, it feels special.”Patel has been playing cricket at the domestic level for at least a decade and has represented Haryana at the first-class level.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule