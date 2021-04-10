IPL 2021: Knew I Would Bowl Two Overs at the Death..But Three, Feels Great-Harshal Patel

Friday night found Royal Challengers Bowler Harshal Patel scoring his first ever fifer in T20 cricket as the Bangalore boys defeated the Mumbai Indians in a two-wicket victory. Patel, who initially went for 15 runs in his first over, returned for the death overs to secure his five-wicket haul.The cue, he said, was in how the ball tailed in to the batsmen in the end overs.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

“[When] the ball started tailing a bit when I came into bowl in the 16th over, that was my cue. And I executed it brilliantly,” he said, towards the end of the Mumbai Indians’ innings. “It was very clear from the beginning I was going to bowl two overs at the death but today I bowled three. Feels great.”The right-arm bowler was also apprehensive about the bounce on the wicket. “It’s a decent batting surface. Just the dimensions allow you to take [the] pace off. Also, the bounce isn’t as good as it usually is. It’s probably keeping low.”

Also Read: ‘I Was Running on Quick Sand’

Despite being confronted by the formidable Mumbai Indians line-up, the Royal Challenger said he wasn’t unnerved.”You can’t look at the opposition all the time. All you need to focus on at the top of your mark is your execution and planning and that’s what I did. This is my first five-wicket haul in all the T20s I’ve played. Coming against MI, it feels special.”Patel has been playing cricket at the domestic level for at least a decade and has represented Haryana at the first-class level.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here